Health benefits of Mounjaro reverse when jabs halted, study says

Health benefits gained from using popular weight loss injection Mounjaro are reversed when patients stop taking the jab, a new study has suggested.

The medication, which contains tirzepatide, has been dubbed the “King Kong” of weight loss injections, with studies previously showing it can help users shed up to 25 per cent of their body weight in 18 months.

But a new study found patients who cease taking the jab regain weight as well as suffering a reversal of other benefits, including reduced blood pressure and lower levels of “bad” cholesterol.

Health watchdog Nice previously issued a warning emphasising the role of lifestyle change in weight loss ( PA Wire )

The findings, published in the journal Jama Internal Medicine, studied a sample of 308 people who had lost weight and benefitted from other health improvements over a period of taking tizepatide.

Researchers said when the group stopped taking the medication, 82 per cent of them regained 25 per cent or more of their initial weight reduction. Those who regained weight also saw a decline in blood pressure and cholesterol that had improved while taking the jab.

“Higher weight regain on withdrawal of tirzepatide was associated with a greater reversal of improvements in cardiometabolic parameters achieved with tirzepatide treatment,” researchers Surmount-4 wrote. “These findings support the need for continued obesity treatment in adults living with obesity.”

Earlier this year, health watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) warned many individuals regain weight if not adequately supported after ceasing treatment on weight loss injections.

It came after research published in the journal BMC Medicine found a broad trend of patients regaining lost weight after their medication courses concluded.

Nice’s guidance emphasised building “long-term behavioural habits, use self-monitoring tools, and draw on wider support – from online communities to family-led interventions and local activities”.

“Successful weight management doesn’t end when medication stops or when someone completes a behavioural programme,” said Professor Jonathan Benger, deputy chief executive and chief medical officer at Nice.

“We know that the transition period after treatment is crucial, and people need structured support to maintain the positive changes they’ve made.

“This new standard makes sure services provide that vital continuity of care, and it supports the NHS 10 Year Plan to shift from a ‘sickness service’ to a genuine health service focused on prevention.”