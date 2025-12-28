Skiers watch as Mount Etna erupts, sending ash into sky
- Mount Etna erupted on Saturday, releasing a thick plume of volcanic ash into the sky as skiers observed the event.
- Italy’s Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV) confirmed intensified explosive activity and continuous ash emissions from Etna's summit craters.
- A red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) was issued by scientists, signalling a potential risk to aircraft.
- Authorities said that flights at Catania Fontanarossa Airport were operating normally, with no disruption expected unless ashfall increased.
- Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes, located in Italy, which has the highest concentration of active volcanoes in continental Europe.