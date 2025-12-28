Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Skiers watch as Mount Etna erupts, sending ash into sky

(Euronews)
  • Mount Etna erupted on Saturday, releasing a thick plume of volcanic ash into the sky as skiers observed the event.
  • Italy’s Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV) confirmed intensified explosive activity and continuous ash emissions from Etna's summit craters.
  • A red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) was issued by scientists, signalling a potential risk to aircraft.
  • Authorities said that flights at Catania Fontanarossa Airport were operating normally, with no disruption expected unless ashfall increased.
  • Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes, located in Italy, which has the highest concentration of active volcanoes in continental Europe.
