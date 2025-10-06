Hundreds of trekkers still stranded after blizzard hits Mount Everest
- Hundreds of trekkers were rescued and safely relocated after being stranded by an unusually heavy blizzard near the eastern face of Mount Everest in Tibet, while hundreds are still stranded.
- Chinese state media reported that almost 1,000 trekkers were trapped by the snowstorm, which began on Friday evening and continued through Saturday.
- Villagers and rescue teams were deployed to clear snow and assist in relocating the hikers to the small township of Qudang.
- Trekkers described the conditions as “wet and cold” with a “real risk” of hypothermia, noting the weather was highly unusual for October.
- The incident occurred amidst a period of extreme weather in the wider Himalayan region, with neighbouring Nepal experiencing deadly floods and landslides, and China dealing with Typhoon Matmo.