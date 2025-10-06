Hundreds rescued after snowstorm traps nearly 1,000 trekkers on Mount Everest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of trekkers stranded by a blizzard near the eastern face of Mount Everest in Tibet have been rescued and relocated safely and contact has been established with the remaining 200-plus hikers, Chinese state media reported, as unusually heavy snow and rainfall pummelled the Himalayas.

Villagers and rescue teams have been deployed to help clear the snow blocking access to the area which sits at an altitude of more than 4,900m (16,000ft). The relocated the rescued hikers to the small township of Qudang, reports said.

The snowstorm had left almost 1,000 trekkers trapped on the mountain, according to Chinese state media.

A trekker, Chen Geshuang, who was part of an 18-member trekking team that safely returned to Qudang, said: “It was so wet and cold in the mountains, and hypothermia was a real risk.”

"The weather this year is not normal. The guide said he had never encountered such weather in October. And it happened all too suddenly," she told Reuters.

Visitors to the remote valley of Karma, which leads to the eastern Kangshung face of Everest, were in the hundreds this week, taking advantage of an eight-day National Day holiday in China.

However, heavy snowfall began on Friday evening and continued throughout Saturday.

open image in gallery A screen capture from video shows trekkers leaving their campsite, as unusually heavy snow and rainfall pummeled the Himalayas, in the Tibet Region ( via REUTERS )

The weather forced ticket sales and entry to the Everest Scenic Area to be suspended from late Saturday, according to the local Tingri County Tourism Company.

Tibet's Blue Sky Rescue team had received a call for help saying that tents had collapsed due to heavy snow, and that some hikers were suffering from hypothermia.

The remaining trekkers will arrive in Qudang in stages under the guidance and assistance of rescuers organised by the local government, CCTV added.

open image in gallery Rescue teams received a call for help saying that tents had collapsed due to heavy snow ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ms Chen’s team began descending from the mountains on Sunday and was welcomed by villagers after enduring a harrowing evening of heavy snowfall combined with thunder and lightning.

With tears in her eyes, Ms Chen accepted their offers of sweet tea and the promise of warmth, she said.

"Back in the village, we had a meal and were finally warm."

It is not known if local guides and support staff of the trekking parties had been accounted for. It was also unclear if trekkers near the north face of Everest, also in Tibet, had been affected or not.

The north face of Everest, due to its easy access by paved road, regularly draws large numbers of tourists. October is a peak season, when skies usually clear at the end of the Indian monsoon.

Another trekker, Eric Wen, who survived the blizzard, said they faced continuous snowfall and they decided to head back on Saturday night from their fifth and final campsite, concerned by the continuous snowfall.

"It was raining and snowing every day, and we did not see Everest at all," said Mr Wen.

"We only had a few tents. More than 10 of us were in the large tent and hardly slept. It was snowing too hard."

Wen said his group had to clear the snow every 10 minutes. "Otherwise our tents would have collapsed," he said.

It comes as the region faces extreme weather and neighbouring Nepal has been battered by heavy rains, which caused flash floods and landslides killing 47 people in the last two days.

Thirty-five people died in separate landslides in the eastern Ilam district bordering India. Nine people were reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters and three others were killed in lightning strikes elsewhere in the country.

In China, about 150,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes due to destruction caused by Typhoon Matmo.