M&S launches range of food for people using weight-loss jabs

A meal from M&S’s new Nutrient Dense range (M&S/PA)
A meal from M&S's new Nutrient Dense range (M&S/PA)
  • Marks & Spencer has launched a new 'Nutrient Dense' food range, comprising 20 items, specifically designed to support individuals managing their diet, particularly those using GLP-1 weight-loss medications or with reduced appetites.
  • The range aims to ensure customers meet their daily recommended intake of fibre, vitamins, and minerals, addressing nutrient deficiencies identified in the UK population.
  • Products include an H5O shot featuring botanical ingredients verified by Kew Gardens scientists, along with coconut water, ginger juice, fibre supplements, salads, prepared meals, and 'Super Seeded Oaty Bread'.
  • This initiative responds to a significant increase in GLP-1 weight-loss medication use, with 2.49 million packs of Mounjaro and Wegovy purchased in July, a substantial rise from the previous year.
  • Estimates suggest about 90 per cent of people on weight-loss jabs pay for them privately, while the NHS is rolling out Mounjaro with tight eligibility restrictions, expecting to treat 240,000 people over three years.
