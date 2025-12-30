Supermarket launches food range specifically for customers on weight-loss jabs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer has unveiled a new range of meals and snacks specifically designed to support individuals managing their diet while on weight-loss medication. The 'Nutrient Dense' collection, comprising 20 items, aims to ensure customers meet their daily recommended intake of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. M&S states these products are particularly suited for those with reduced appetites or individuals using GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

Among the offerings is an H5O shot, featuring five botanical ingredients rigorously selected and verified by scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. The range also extends to coconut water, cold-pressed ginger juice, fruit and vegetable fibre, sea moss, and a variety of salads, prepared meals, and breads, including a 'Super Seeded Oaty Bread'. This initiative comes amidst a significant increase in the number of people utilising GLP-1 weight-loss medications.

Figures given to the Telegraph from life science analytics company IQVIA show that 2.49 million packs of Mounjaro and Wegovy were purchased in July – up from 493,000 the previous year.

open image in gallery A meal from M&S’s new Nutrient Dense range (M&S/PA) ( M&S )

Between July and August, sales jumped by an additional million, the newspaper reported, but this was amid widespread reports of stockpiling ahead of the September price increase.

Estimates suggest about 90% of people on weight-loss jabs pay for them privately online and via high street pharmacies.

The NHS has started its roll-out of Mounjaro but there are tight restrictions on which patients are eligible.

open image in gallery A shot drink from M&S’s new Nutrient Dense range. (M&S/PA)

Over three years, the health service expects to give the jabs to 240,000 people.

Nutrient-dense foods are those that provide a more concentrated source of vitamins, minerals, fibre, healthy fats and protein relevant to their calorie content.

M&S cited recent research by government’s National Diet and Nutrition Survey 2025 that found the UK population is deficient in several nutrients, with 96% not meeting the daily fibre recommendation.

M&S head of food trends Annette Peters said: “The Nutrient Dense range is so exciting and is also incredibly useful for anyone trying to hit their nutritional targets.

“It is also great if customers are reducing their food intake, such as those using weight-loss medication.

“We know the use of GLP-1 medications is growing, so it’s more important than ever to ensure that even if people are eating smaller portions, we help provide them with the right level of nutrients.

“We have challenged ourselves to make products that are denser in nutrients than calories, so every single mouthful is packed full of more of the good stuff we all need.”

The Nutrient Dense range is available in M&S Foodhalls from January 5.