Trump questions why one of his closest MAGA allies has recently turned against him

U.S. President Donald Trump points a finger as he speaks during a roundtable on antifa REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Donald Trump points a finger as he speaks during a roundtable on antifa REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (REUTERS)
  • Donald Trump has reportedly questioned senior Republicans about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent criticisms of the GOP, despite her being a close ally.
  • Greene has publicly challenged her party on various issues, including the ongoing government shutdown, the Gaza war, and the release of Jeffrey Epstein files.
  • She also supported Democrats' demand to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, expressing disgust at potential health insurance premium increases.
  • Greene criticised lawmakers for prioritising foreign aid, such as billions sent to Israel and Ukraine, over the needs of the American people.
  • She clarified her stance in an interview, stating she is "not some sort of blind slave to the president" and is elected by her district, not by Trump.
