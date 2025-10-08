Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is calling Republicans, asking, “What’s going on with Marjorie?” as he is perplexed by the congresswoman’s recent criticisms of the GOP.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, has been one of Trump’s most loyal allies, but she has recently taken strong public stances against her own party, including over the ongoing government shutdown.

Trump has called at least two senior Republicans in recent months to ask, “What’s going on with Marjorie?”, NBC News reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

While Greene says she still supports her close ally, Trump, she’s also spoken out against the GOP’s position on the Gaza war and the Epstein files and in support of Democrats’ demands to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies due to expire by the end of the year.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump is reportedly calling Republicans, asking, 'What’s going on with Marjorie?' as he is perplexed by the congresswoman’s recent criticisms of the GOP ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

Greene wrote on social media Monday that although she’s “not a fan” of the ACA, also known as Obamacare, she is “absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year.”

She also accused lawmakers of only funding foreign wars and not doing “anything to help the American people.”

“Our country sent $30 billion to Israel in 2024 alone killing countless innocent children and sent HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS to Ukraine in the past few years. By the way, I voted NO to all of that murder!” she wrote.

According to the Costs of War project at Brown University’s Watson School of International and Public Affairs, the U.S. has provided $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel and another $9.65 billion to $12.07 billion on military operations in the Middle East over the past two years.

open image in gallery Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has spoken out against the GOP’s position on the Gaza war and the Epstein files and in support of Democrats’ demands to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

Greene is also one of the four House Republicans who have joined Democrats in signing a petition to force a vote to release files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was a friend of Trump’s decades ago.

The congresswoman wrote on social media last month, “I’m committed to doing everything possible for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Including exposing the cabal of rich and powerful elites that enabled this.”

Speaking to NBC News in a recent interview, Greene said, “I’m not some sort of blind slave to the president, and I don’t think anyone should be.”

“I’m not elected by the president. I’m not elected by anyone that works in the White House. I’m elected by my district. That’s who I work for, and I got elected without the president’s endorsement, and, you know, I think that has served me really well,” she said.

open image in gallery Greene has been one of Trump’s most loyal allies ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

Aside from in-party fighting, the Republicans and Democrats are in a standoff as the government shutdown enters its second week.

Democrats are demanding a reversal in Medicaid cuts laid out in Trump’s massive spending bill, which he signed in July, and the ACA subsidies extension in exchange for their support on a funding bill to open the government.

Republicans have baselessly claimed Democrats want to give free healthcare to undocumented immigrants, despite the group not being eligible for federal healthcare programs aside from in emergencies.

When asked for comment about the recent reporting on Trump and Greene, the White House pivoted to blaming the Democrats for the shutdown.

“The Administration’s position has been clear: we will not negotiate on policy while the American people are held hostage. We urge the Democrats to reopen the government,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson told The Independent.