Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Trump during appearance on The View
- Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments regarding January 6 during her second appearance on The View prompted groans from the audience.
- She was questioned about her past remarks, where she blamed Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters for the insurrection.
- Greene explained her previous statements by saying she had never seen Trump supporters be violent before.
- She now 'absolutely' disagrees with those earlier comments concerning January 6.
- Her appearance on the programme followed her official resignation from her House seat in Congress.