Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Trump during appearance on The View

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Trump on January 6 during The View appearance
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments regarding January 6 during her second appearance on The View prompted groans from the audience.
  • She was questioned about her past remarks, where she blamed Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters for the insurrection.
  • Greene explained her previous statements by saying she had never seen Trump supporters be violent before.
  • She now 'absolutely' disagrees with those earlier comments concerning January 6.
  • Her appearance on the programme followed her official resignation from her House seat in Congress.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in