Marjorie Taylor Greene’s January 6 remarks prompt groans from The View audience
Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on January 6 during her second appearance on The View prompted groans from the audience on Wednesday morning (7 January).
The former Republican congresswoman of Georgia spoke to the panel days after officially resigning from her House seat in Congress.
When questioned on her past comments regarding January 6 rioters, in which she blamed Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters for carrying out the insurrection, Greene said she made the remarks as she “had never seen Trump supporters be violent before,” and now “absolutely” does not agree with those comments.
Audience members were heard groaning after Greene remarked on Trump supporters.
