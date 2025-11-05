Mystery surrounds why iconic river wave has suddenly disappeared
- Munich's iconic Eisbach river-surfing wave has mysteriously vanished following the city's annual river maintenance last week.
- The Eisbach, a man-made wave on the Isar River, has been a popular attraction for surfers in the landlocked city since 1972.
- The exact cause of its disappearance remains unclear, leaving Bavarian surfers unable to use the powerful spot.
- Surfers are now collaborating with the building department to understand the issue and restore the beloved surfing location.
- In the interim, surfers are utilising a less powerful second wave located in the same Munich park.