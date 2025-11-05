Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Munich’s iconic river-surfing wave has mysteriously vanished, leaving Bavarian surfers stranded for the first time in decades.

The Eisbach, or 'icy creek', a man-made wave on the Isar River, has been a popular attraction for surfers in the landlocked city since 1972.

It was originally formed by concrete blocks strategically placed in the canal to manage the strong current.

Revered by SurferToday.com as "the mother of all river waves," the Eisbach can reach a height of four feet (1.22 metres).

Spectators often line a bridge overlooking the action as surfers bravely jump into the frigid water, with the wave’s sheer power meaning an average ride lasts less than a minute.

However, following the city’s annual draining last week for river maintenance, the wave has failed to reappear.

open image in gallery The Eisbach, or 'icy creek', a man-made wave on the Isar River, has been a popular attraction for surfers in Munich since 1972 ( AP )

The exact cause remains unclear, but the mayor’s office has confirmed that surfers are now collaborating with the building department in an effort to understand the issue and restore the beloved surfing spot.

Munich resident Lena Stillner has been surfing the Eisbach for seven years.

She said it's a shame the wave has disappeared and hopes the city will find a solution soon so she and her fellow surfers can return to the water.

In the meantime, surfers are flocking to a second wave in Munich that's located in the same park as the Eisbach. It's just not as powerful.

open image in gallery Surfers tackle the Isar River's man-made Eisbach (icy creek) wave ( Anna Loren )

Munich, which is famous for hosting Oktoberfest, only legalised surfing the wave in 2010.

An experienced surfer died in April after authorities believed her board's leash got tangled in the riverbed and she was pulled underwater.

The fatality prompted new safety regulations, including a ban on nighttime surfing.

River surfing is also popular in the United Kingdom and Hawaii.