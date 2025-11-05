Surfers baffled as city’s world-famous river wave disappears
Munich’s iconic river-surfing wave has mysteriously vanished, leaving Bavarian surfers stranded for the first time in decades.
The Eisbach, or 'icy creek', a man-made wave on the Isar River, has been a popular attraction for surfers in the landlocked city since 1972.
It was originally formed by concrete blocks strategically placed in the canal to manage the strong current.
Revered by SurferToday.com as "the mother of all river waves," the Eisbach can reach a height of four feet (1.22 metres).
Spectators often line a bridge overlooking the action as surfers bravely jump into the frigid water, with the wave’s sheer power meaning an average ride lasts less than a minute.
However, following the city’s annual draining last week for river maintenance, the wave has failed to reappear.
The exact cause remains unclear, but the mayor’s office has confirmed that surfers are now collaborating with the building department in an effort to understand the issue and restore the beloved surfing spot.
Munich resident Lena Stillner has been surfing the Eisbach for seven years.
She said it's a shame the wave has disappeared and hopes the city will find a solution soon so she and her fellow surfers can return to the water.
In the meantime, surfers are flocking to a second wave in Munich that's located in the same park as the Eisbach. It's just not as powerful.
Munich, which is famous for hosting Oktoberfest, only legalised surfing the wave in 2010.
An experienced surfer died in April after authorities believed her board's leash got tangled in the riverbed and she was pulled underwater.
The fatality prompted new safety regulations, including a ban on nighttime surfing.
River surfing is also popular in the United Kingdom and Hawaii.
