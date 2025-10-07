Schizophrenic man sent Myleene Klass handcuffs and ‘disturbing’ letters
- Peter Windsor, 61, has been found guilty of stalking TV and radio star Myleene Klass and her Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick.
- Windsor sent Klass an air pistol, handcuffs, a police uniform, and "disturbing" unwanted letters, causing her "sheer terror".
- He also sent Breathwick details of a DIY will-writing kit and other "raving" and "unhinged" mail.
- Windsor, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
- Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court reached a unanimous guilty verdict after deliberating for over four hours, with sentencing options including prison or hospital orders.