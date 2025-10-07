Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Schizophrenic man sent Myleene Klass handcuffs and ‘disturbing’ letters

Myleene Klass arriving at the Birmingham Crown Court
Myleene Klass arriving at the Birmingham Crown Court (PA)
  • Peter Windsor, 61, has been found guilty of stalking TV and radio star Myleene Klass and her Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick.
  • Windsor sent Klass an air pistol, handcuffs, a police uniform, and "disturbing" unwanted letters, causing her "sheer terror".
  • He also sent Breathwick details of a DIY will-writing kit and other "raving" and "unhinged" mail.
  • Windsor, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
  • Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court reached a unanimous guilty verdict after deliberating for over four hours, with sentencing options including prison or hospital orders.
