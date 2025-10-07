Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man found guilty of stalking TV presenter Myleene Klass

Jurors reached their unanimous guilty verdict after deliberating for four hours and eight minutes

Matthew Cooper
Tuesday 07 October 2025 12:28 BST
Myleene Klass arriving at court
Myleene Klass arriving at court (PA)

A 61-year-old man has been found guilty of stalking Myleene Klass by posting her an air pistol, handcuffs, a police uniform and “disturbing” unwanted letters.

Jurors also convicted Peter Windsor of stalking Klass’s Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick by sending her details of a DIY will-writing kit and other “raving” and “unhinged” mail.

Klass, a TV and radio star, told Birmingham Crown Court last week how she felt “sheer terror” after being sent items by Windsor, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and claimed to be not guilty by reason of insanity.

Windsor, from Stechford, Birmingham, had denied stalking both Klass and Breathwick by sending items to Classic FM’s central London studios between March 2020 and August 2024.

Court artist drawing of Peter Windsor
Court artist drawing of Peter Windsor (PA)

Jurors reached their unanimous guilty verdicts on Tuesday after deliberating for four hours and eight minutes over two days.

Windsor, wearing a grey sweatshirt, sighed and pursed his lips in the dock as the verdicts were announced.

Judge Tom Rochford told Windsor, who has been on remand throughout his trial, that the options for his sentencing next month include prison or two types of hospital orders.

