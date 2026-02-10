Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

FBI releases photos of ‘armed’ masked person at Nancy Guthrie’s door

Police have released surveillance photos of a potential suspect connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie
Police have released surveillance photos of a potential suspect connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff’s Department)
  • Police have released surveillance photographs of a potential suspect linked to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
  • The images, issued by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, show an armed individual.
  • This individual appears to have tampered with Nancy Guthrie’s front door camera.
  • The incident occurred on the morning Nancy Guthrie went missing.
  • The three photographs depict the individual wearing a ski mask while interacting with the doorbell camera.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in