FBI releases photos of ‘armed’ masked person at Nancy Guthrie’s door
- Police have released surveillance photographs of a potential suspect linked to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
- The images, issued by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, show an armed individual.
- This individual appears to have tampered with Nancy Guthrie’s front door camera.
- The incident occurred on the morning Nancy Guthrie went missing.
- The three photographs depict the individual wearing a ski mask while interacting with the doorbell camera.
