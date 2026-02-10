Nancy Guthrie doorbell video shows masked ‘person of interest’
- The FBI has released new video and photos showing a masked person of interest in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.
- The footage and photos recovered from her front doorbell camera show an “armed individual” appearing to tamper with the device on the morning of Nancy’s disappearance.
- “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” FBI director Kash Patel wrote.
- He continued, “Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance.”
- Police are urging anyone with information about the person seen in the video to contact them as the FBI investigates reports of ransom notes sent to media outlets, which specified two deadlines that have since expired.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks