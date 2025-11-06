Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Powerful US lawmaker retiring after nearly 40 years in Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a rally opposing House Republicans Tax Proposal prior to the final House Vote on Capitol Hill on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Families Over Billionaires)
  • California Representative Nancy Pelosi has announced she will not seek re-election in 2026.
  • The political powerhouse’s decision will conclude her nearly four-decade career in Congress.
  • Pelosi made history as the first female Speaker of the House and has served in Congress since 1987.
  • She says she will finish out her final year in office.
  • Her retirement comes after she fractured her hip in a fall last year and it also follows an attack on her husband three years ago.
