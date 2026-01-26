Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nasa astronauts one step closer to historic Moon mission

Moon mission: NASA weeks away from launch
  • Four astronauts have entered quarantine ahead of the Artemis II mission, which will be the first crewed journey around the Moon in over 50 years.
  • The crew, comprising three NASA astronauts and one Canadian Space Agency astronaut, will undergo a 14-day health stabilisation programme to limit exposure to illnesses.
  • The mission is scheduled to launch next month, with NASA rolling out the rocket earlier this month for a potential early February launch window.
  • The 10-day mission will see the astronauts travel around the Moon, marking the furthest humans have journeyed from Earth since Apollo 17 in 1972.
  • Artemis II aims to test the systems and hardware necessary for future crewed Moon landings, with Artemis III targeting a lunar surface return in 2027, and ultimately paving the way for missions to Mars.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in