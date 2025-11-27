Suspect in National Guard shooting identified
- Two members of the National Guard were shot near the White House in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, sparking a lockdown in the nation’s capital.
- The suspect in the shooting has been identified as an Afghan national, with outlets, including The Associated Press, naming the suspect as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
- Gunfire was reported around 2 p.m. in downtown Washington, D.C., leaving the two National Guard members in critical condition; the suspect was also hospitalized, officials said.
- The incident was later described as a “targeted” attack, prompting a temporary lockdown of the White House.
- President Donald Trump is in Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving weekend and wrote after the shooting, “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” adding, “God bless our great National Guard, and all of our military and law enforcement.”