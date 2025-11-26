Two West Virginia National Guard members killed in Washington DC shooting, governor confirms
The shooting comes as the Trump administration has surged National Guard personnel to the capital
Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were fatally shot in Washington, D.C., near the White House on Wednesday afternoon.
“These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country,” Governor Patrick Morrisey wrote on X. “We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues.”
The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department wrote on X it had secured the scene of the shooting near Farragut Square, about a block from the White House complex, and that a suspect was in custody.
“DHS is working with local law enforcement to gather more information,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X.
President Trump is currently in Florida. The White House was in a state of lockdown after the shooting, the Press Secretary said.
The Independent has contacted the D.C. National Guard, Secret Service, and Washington police for comment.
In a post on Truth Social, President Trump vowed that the “animal that shot the two National Guardsmen will pay a very steep price.”
A third individual was reportedly hospitalized in the incident, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.
The FBI is assisting with the investigation into the shooting, Director Kash Patel said.
“Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able,” he wrote on X.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
