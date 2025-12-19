National Lottery appeal for five missing millionaires to come forward and claim money
- The National Lottery is searching for five Brits who have yet to claim six significant prizes, including a £10 million Lotto jackpot and four £1 million EuroMillions or Lotto wins.
- Another unclaimed prize offers £10,000 per month for a year through the Set For Life game.
- Winners typically have around six months from the draw date to claim their winnings before they expire.
- Specific deadlines for these prizes range from February to May 2026, with tickets purchased in locations such as Birmingham, Bexley, West Dorset, Broxbourne, South Gloucestershire and Bournemouth.
- Any prize money not claimed by the deadline, along with accrued interest, will be reallocated to National Lottery-funded community projects across the UK.