Couple beat 24-trillion-to-one odds to win National Lottery again
- Richard Davies, 49, and Faye Stevenson-Davies, 43, from Mid-Wales, have won £1m in the National Lottery for a second time.
- Their latest win on 26 November came after matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw.
- Experts from Allwyn, the National Lottery operator, stated the odds of the couple winning twice are over 24-trillion-to-one.
- The second win was a result of a series of four consecutive Lucky Dip tickets, obtained by matching two numbers in previous draws.
- Following their first win in June 2018, Faye retrained as a counsellor, while the couple remains committed to their community and current work.