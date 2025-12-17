Couple beat all odds to win £1m in National Lottery for the second time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A shocked couple beat 24-trillion-to-one odds and won £1m in the National Lottery for the second time.

Richard Davies, 49, and Faye Stevenson-Davies, 43, first celebrated a £1m win in June 2018.

But the courier driver and mental health practitioner from Brecon, Mid-Wales, matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on 26 November, banking another £1m.

Ms Stevenson-Davies said: “We always believed winning was possible, and once we scooped £1m and met hundreds of other lucky winners, we realised fairytales do come true and there are winners everywhere! We knew the odds of it happening again were outrageous, but we’re proof that if you believe, anything is possible.”

Experts at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, explained the odds of the couple winning both the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker and then five numbers and the bonus ball on Lotto are over 24-trillion-to-one.

open image in gallery Richard Davies, 49 and Faye Stevenson-Davies, 43 beat 24-trillion-to-one odds when winning for the second time ( Allwyn )

However, Mr Davies explained their win was not as simple as buying the winning tickets – their luck came through a series of four consecutive draws.

“When you match two numbers in the Lotto draw, you automatically win a Lucky Dip for the next game and that’s what’s happened to us. We matched two numbers and won a free Lucky Dip from the draw on the 15th, which put us into the next draw and so on, until the winning draw on Wednesday 26 November,” he said.

Before their first big win, Mr Davies worked as a hairdresser and Faye worked as a mental health nurse. He put down his scissors before agreeing to help a friend out with a couple of days a week of courier work.

While the couple could easily swap Mid-Wales for the Maldives this Christmas, the community-minded pair have other plans. Mr Davies will continue to work seven days a week so that everyone gets their Christmas deliveries, while Faye is offering mental health support to her clients across the festive period, including Christmas Day.

open image in gallery The couple celebrated their first lottery win seven years ago ( Allwyn )

Ms Stevenson-Davies said: “That first win meant I gave up work as a mental health nurse and could return to university, gaining a second degree in counselling and therapeutic practice.

“I now have my own practice and also provide counselling services with local organisations including Brecon and District Mind charity and the DPJ Foundation. I feel blessed every day to be doing something so meaningful thanks to that first bit of luck, and I’m not going to abandon my clients with the second bit.”

The couple have seen first-hand the impact National Lottery funding has on volunteering projects, from Mr Davies volunteering at a homeless shelter in Cardiff to cut hair, and cooking food for their community kitchen in Carmarthen.

After their first win, the couple gifted people cars, donated a minibus to the local rugby team and helped out friends and family. But this time, they do not have a plan.

“Everyone keeps asking what we’ll do in the future and we genuinely have no idea at present,” Mr Davies said. “We’ll take our time and enjoy the moment.”