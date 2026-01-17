One of the longest dinosaurs on Earth uncovered at US car park
- National Park Service employees removed about 3,000 pounds of dinosaur fossils and rock at Dinosaur National Monument’s Utah car park last year.
- The discovery, made during construction work, marks the first fossil uncovered at the site in over a century.
- Staff believe the fossils belong to a long-necked dinosaur, most likely a Diplodocus, a species common to the area from the Late Jurassic period, around 150 million years ago.
- The excavated material was removed between mid-September and mid-October by a team including construction crews, palaeontologists, and volunteers.
- The fossils are currently undergoing cleaning and study at the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum, with some already on display at the museum and the monument’s Quarry Exhibit Hall.