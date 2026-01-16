The National Park Service just uncovered a long-necked dinosaur

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Park Service employees may have just uncovered one of the longest dinosaurs on Earth.

Crews working on construction at the Dinosaur National Monument’s Utah parking lot last September stumbled upon the first fossils uncovered at the site in more than a century.

The staff believe that the fossils belong to a long-necked dinosaur. Most likely, it’s a Diplodocus, which is common in the area and lived during the Late Jurassic period 150 million years ago.

After finding the fossils, construction crews, paleontologists, volunteers and the Utah Conservation Corps worked together to remove them from the sandstone.

“Roughly 3,000 pounds of fossils and rock were removed during the new excavation between mid-September to mid-October,” the agency said in a statement.

open image in gallery Staff at the Dinosaur National Monument just uncovered one of the world’s longest dinosaurs while digging up a parking lot ( NPS/ReBecca Hunt-Foster )

A historic find at an important site

The site had not been excavated for fossils since 1924, when historic excavations were held by the University of Utah.

Work is now in process to clean and study the fossils at the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum in Vernal, Utah.

But fossils from the excavation are also being displayed at the museum and the monument’s Quarry Exhibit Hall, which is near the parking lot.

The Dinosaur National Monument was established in 1915 and now spans some 210,000 acres between Utah and Colorado.

open image in gallery The monument’s Quarry Exhibit Hall is home to more than 1,500 dinosaur fossils ( NPS )

Previous excavations were led by the Carnegie Museum and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Today, visitors to the monument can see more than 1,500 dinosaur fossils exposed on the cliff face inside the Quarry Exhibit Hall. The fossils include species such as Allosaurus, Apatosaurus, Camarasaurus and Stegosaurus.

Sitting over a preserved section of the historic Carnegie dinosaur fossil quarry, the hall is also known as the “Wall of Bones,” and is the most popular area to visit at the monument.

A Diplo-what?

There are just a handful of species of known Diplodocus.

open image in gallery Members of the public view ‘Dippy’ the dinosaur, a Diplodocus , at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland, in January 2019 ( Getty Images )

Diplodocus longus was a very long dinosaur – the longest found in the Carnegie Quarry, according to the Park Service.

The sauropod species could reach up to 92 feet long and had pencil-like teeth to strip leaves off of low-growing plants.

The name Diplodocus means "double beam" in Greek, and was named for the two parallel protrusions that appear on the bottom of its tail vertebrae.

It was made up of 300 bones, but nearly a third were just its tail.

The Carnegie Quarry already had three of the most complete Diplodocus skeletons ever found.