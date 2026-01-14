Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Poland’s president says only Trump can stop threat of Putin

Donald Trump admirer, Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election
  • Poland's president, Karol Nawrocki, stated that Donald Trump is the sole leader capable of addressing Vladimir Putin's ongoing threat to Europe.
  • Mr Nawrocki urged European nations to support the Trump administration's initiatives to conclude Russia's conflict in Ukraine.
  • He highlighted that at least 20 Russian drones violated Polish airspace last year, prompting a Nato response and demonstrating Russia's aggressive posture.
  • A Eurosceptic nationalist, Mr Nawrocki, who received backing from Donald Trump in his election, has remained loyal and criticised Europe for focusing on 'ideological issues' rather than pressing security concerns.
  • During a visit to Britain, Mr Nawrocki met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, thanking the UK for its military support and agreeing to deepen bilateral relations, particularly on defence.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in