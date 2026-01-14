Poland’s president says only Trump can stop threat of Putin
- Poland's president, Karol Nawrocki, stated that Donald Trump is the sole leader capable of addressing Vladimir Putin's ongoing threat to Europe.
- Mr Nawrocki urged European nations to support the Trump administration's initiatives to conclude Russia's conflict in Ukraine.
- He highlighted that at least 20 Russian drones violated Polish airspace last year, prompting a Nato response and demonstrating Russia's aggressive posture.
- A Eurosceptic nationalist, Mr Nawrocki, who received backing from Donald Trump in his election, has remained loyal and criticised Europe for focusing on 'ideological issues' rather than pressing security concerns.
- During a visit to Britain, Mr Nawrocki met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, thanking the UK for its military support and agreeing to deepen bilateral relations, particularly on defence.