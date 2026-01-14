Only Trump can stop Putin from threatening Europe, says Polish president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is the only person who can stop Vladimir Putin from remaining a “threat” to the whole of Europe, Poland’s president has said.

Karol Nawrocki urged European leaders to assist the Trump administration in its efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Russia is still a threat for Europe,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme on Wednesday. “And Donald Trump, nowadays, is [the only] leader who can solve this problem and we have to support him in this process.”

At least 20 drones violated Polish airspace from Belarus and Ukraine last year, prompting a response from Nato in the form of Operation Eastern Sentry.

Mr Nawrocki called the incident an “extraordinary situation” and added that “until that time, no Nato member state had experienced a drone attack on that scale”. He believes Putin sought to test Polish and Nato defences and demanded a no-fly zone at the time.

“We in Poland, we don’t know a different Russia than aggressive Russia,” he continued. “It’s always the threat for Poland, for Europe and for central Europe. In history, we know only the Russia who is the threat. Even nowadays in the 21st century, after Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump was a supporter of Karol Nawrocki in his election campaign last year ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Nawrocki, a Eurosceptic nationalist, was backed by Mr Trump in his election run last year and has remained loyal to him publicly ever since, visiting the White House in September 2025.

He appeared to dodge questions about Mr Trump’s controversial threat to take over Greenland, insisting that it is an issue that should be discussed between Denmark’s prime minister and the president.

Europe had been “involved in not so important things, in ideological issues such as green deal for instance, climate policy, migration issues”, he claimed.

Mr Nawrocki landed in Britain on Tuesday for a series of meetings with prime minister Keir Starmer and thanked the UK for sending RAF Typhoon jets to help fortify its borders.

open image in gallery Putin has been accused of inflicting ‘hybrid warfare’ across Europe, with at least 20 drones violating Polish airspace last year ( AP )

“I would like to express my very deep appreciation for the British soldiers who are stationed in Poland... taking responsibility for Nato’s eastern flank,” he said.

The government said that the leaders reflected on the “strength of the relationship” between the countries in a statement released on Tuesday.

“They agreed that both countries would deepen that relationship even further, from defence and security, to trade, commerce and education,” it continued.

Increasingly close cooperation on defence projects was good for both the bilateral relationship and European security, the prime minister added. They agreed on the “importance of securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine”.