Why Nepal is facing deadly climbing season with 12 people killed in avalanches
- Three Italian mountaineers have been confirmed dead in Nepal following a series of avalanches across Himalayan peaks.
- The deceased were identified as Alessandro Caputo, Stefano Farronato and Paolo Cocco, who died in separate incidents on Panbari Himal and Yalung Ri.
- Seven other Italian nationals, including Marco Di Marcello and Markus Kircheler, remain unaccounted for, with search efforts underway.
- This autumn climbing season has become one of Nepal's deadliest, with at least 12 climbers killed across multiple peaks.
- The severe weather, including strong snowstorms and devastating avalanches, is linked to Cyclone Montha, which brought early snowfall to the region.