Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven Italian mountaineers were missing in Nepal after avalanches swept across multiple Himalayan peaks, killing at least 12 people in the deadliest autumn climbing season in recent memory.

Three climbers from the country died in two separate avalanches, the Italian foreign ministry said on Wednesday. It added that efforts were underway to locate the seven still unaccounted for.

The dead were identified as Alessandro Caputo, Stefano Farronato, and Paolo Cocco.

Caputo and Farronato were killed last Friday when they were caught in an avalanche on Panbari Himal, a 6,887m peak in the Manaslu subrange of the Nepalese Himalayas. They were trapped by heavy snowfall on 28 October and were found on 4 November, buried under 2.5m of compacted snow in a tent.

The third climber was one of seven people – five foreigners and two local guides – who were killed when an avalanche hit Yalung Ri, a 5,630m peak in the Rolwaling region, on Monday.

open image in gallery Yalung Ri peak ( REUTERS )

"At this stage, the local authorities have confirmed the deaths of three Italian climbers," the foreign ministry said. "There remains no news of seven other Italian nationals, including Marco Di Marcello and Markus Kircheler."

The ministry said Riccardo Dalla Costa, Italy’s consul general in Kolkata, India, had reached Kathmandu to coordinate directly with local authorities and search teams.

The family of Mr Marcello, who was climbing Yalung Ri when the avalanche struck on Monday, said his satellite radio continued to send signals and appeared to be moving, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

At 4.44pm Nepalese time, his location was about 200m higher than the last signal, it added.

open image in gallery Isabelle Solange Thaon, 54, lost her husband Christian Manfred in the avalanche ( AP )

Isabelle Solange Thaon, 54, who was part of the 15-member Yalung Ri expedition, lost her husband, Christian Manfred, in the tragedy. She survived along with fellow French climber Didier Armand.

“We were lucky because we were on the left,” Ms Thaon said from her hospital bed, adding that they leapt over the rocks and swam in the snow until rescue personnel arrived.

"Unfortunately, Christian died,” she said, “because rocks hit his head.”

open image in gallery Didier Armand, who survived the Yalung Ri avalanche, rests in a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal ( AP )

This autumn climbing season has been one of Nepal’s deadliest in recent years, marked by strong snowstorms and devastating avalanches after Cyclone Montha from the Bay of Bengal brought fierce winds and early snowfall.

The avalanches and blizzards have killed at least 12 climbers on Ama Dablam, Yalung Ri, Himlung Himal, and Panbari Himal mountain peaks.

In Nepal, summer and autumn are favourable seasons for trekkers and mountaineers as weather conditions are better before the winter sets in. But the risk of avalanches and harsh weather remains.