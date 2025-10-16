Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Food giant to axe thousands of jobs in radical shake-up

Nestle has created a chocolate bar that contains no added sugar
  • Nestle has announced plans to cut approximately 16,000 jobs globally over the next two years, driven by automation and a need to reduce costs.
  • The job reductions will affect around 12,000 white-collar professionals across various business functions and geographies, with an additional 4,000 cuts in manufacturing and supply chain.
  • This restructuring is anticipated to save the consumer goods giant around one billion Swiss francs (£940 million) annually by the end of 2027.
  • Nestle's total cost-savings target, which incorporates the workforce cuts, has risen to three billion Swiss francs (£2.8 billion).
  • Philipp Navratil, Nestle’s chief executive, stated the company needs to 'change faster' to secure its future as a leader in the industry.
