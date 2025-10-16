Nestle to cut 16,000 jobs around world in huge cost-cutting drive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nestle has announced plans to cut approximately 16,000 jobs globally over the next two years, as the consumer goods giant turns to automation to reduce costs.

The company’s boss stated it needed to "change faster" and secure its future "as a leader in our industry."

Around 12,000 of these reductions will affect "white-collar professionals" across various business functions and geographies.

This restructuring is anticipated to save the firm around one billion Swiss francs (£940 million) annually by the end of 2027.

It was also targeting a further 4,000 job cuts across its manufacturing and supply chain.

open image in gallery The consumer goods giant makes household food brands including KitKat and Nescafe (Steve Parsons/PA) ( PA Archive )

Nestle, which makes household food brands such as KitKat, Nescafe, and Cheerios, had about 270,000 staff last year.

The Swiss firm said it wanted to focus on being a more efficient organisation, including automating more of its work processes.

Its total cost-savings target, which incorporates the workforce cuts, has risen to three billion Swiss francs (£2.8 billion), up from a previous 2.5 billion Swiss francs (£2.3 billion).

Philipp Navratil, Nestle’s chief executive, said: “The world is changing, and Nestle needs to change faster.

“This will include making hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount over the next two years. We will do this with respect and transparency.

“The actions we are taking will secure Nestle’s future as a leader in our industry.

“Collectively, they will enable us to improve our overall performance and deliver shareholder value.”

Mr Navratil also said the company would be “prioritising the opportunities and businesses with the highest potential returns”.

The chief executive replaced former boss Laurent Freixe who was dismissed last month after an investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with an employee.