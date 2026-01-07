Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

All the new UK driving laws that are set to come into force

Drivers warned not to drink at all as limit set to be slashed in England and Wales
  • The UK government has launched a new road safety strategy, the first in over a decade, aiming to reduce road deaths and serious injuries by 65% by 2035.
  • Key proposals include mandatory eyesight and cognitive tests for drivers over 70 to determine their fitness to remain on the road.
  • A consultation will be launched to consider lowering the drink-drive limit in England and Wales, which is currently the highest in Europe, and exploring alcohol interlock devices for offenders.
  • Learner drivers could face a new mandatory minimum learning period of three to six months before being eligible to take their practical test.
  • The strategy also considers making new safety technologies, such as autonomous emergency braking, mandatory in vehicles and introducing measures to tackle illegal number plates and uninsured drivers.
