All the new UK driving laws that are set to come into force
- The UK government has launched a new road safety strategy, the first in over a decade, aiming to reduce road deaths and serious injuries by 65% by 2035.
- Key proposals include mandatory eyesight and cognitive tests for drivers over 70 to determine their fitness to remain on the road.
- A consultation will be launched to consider lowering the drink-drive limit in England and Wales, which is currently the highest in Europe, and exploring alcohol interlock devices for offenders.
- Learner drivers could face a new mandatory minimum learning period of three to six months before being eligible to take their practical test.
- The strategy also considers making new safety technologies, such as autonomous emergency braking, mandatory in vehicles and introducing measures to tackle illegal number plates and uninsured drivers.