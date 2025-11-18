Reed to announce planning rule changes for areas near ‘well-connected’ train stations
- Housing Secretary Steve Reed is set to announce new planning rules aimed at accelerating housebuilding across the UK.
- New housing developments within a 15-minute walk of well-connected train and tram stations, including in designated green belt areas, will receive a “default yes” from planners.
- The changes are designed to help the government achieve its commitment to build 1.5 million homes by the next election.
- Ministers will gain stronger powers to intervene if local councils intend to reject applications for large housing developments of over 150 homes.
- Other proposals include removing certain organisations from the list of bodies that must be consulted on planning applications to streamline the process and reduce delays.