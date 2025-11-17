The areas where housing developments will get a ‘default yes’ if based nearby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New housing developments close to train stations will receive a "default yes" from planners as the government seeks to fulfil its commitment to build 1.5 million homes.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed is set to announce changes to planning rules, facilitating construction on land within a 15-minute walk of "well-connected" train and tram stations.

Crucially, these changes will also apply to designated green belt areas.

This amendment to the National Planning Policy Framework is among several measures Mr Reed is expected to announce on Tuesday.

Other proposals include allowing ministers to intervene if local councils intend to reject applications for large housing developments and removing some organisations from the list of bodies applicants are required to consult.

Mr Reed said: “I promised we’d get Britain building and that’s exactly what we are doing.

“But it has to be the right homes in the right places and nearby transport links are a vital part of that.”

Labour’s manifesto promised to build 1.5 million homes by the next election in a bid to tackle the housing crisis.

But with the most recent figures showing 231,300 new homes had been built between last year’s election and September this year, the Government needs to pick up the pace to meet its target.

open image in gallery Housing Secretary Steve Reed is set to announce changes to planning rules, facilitating construction on land within a 15-minute walk of "well-connected" train and tram stations ( PA Wire )

Mr Reed said his announcement on Tuesday included “stronger powers” to deal with councils that “drag their feet” on approving new homes.

Under his proposals, local authorities that intend to refuse planning permission to developments of more than 150 homes will have to inform the Government, giving ministers the final say on whether a proposal is approved.

Organisations including Sport England, The Gardens Trust and Theatres Trust could also be removed from the list of bodies that have to be consulted by law on planning applications.

Mr Reed said this would “streamline” the planning process and “cut back delays”.

Sam Richards, chief executive of pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade, said plans for a “default yes” to developments on “underused” sites near train stations was “a no-brainer”.

He said: “For years, the planning system has blocked new homes in exactly the places people most want to live. Building in well-connected areas means shorter commutes, stronger city and town centres, and more young people finally able to afford a home.”

Shadow housing minister David Simmonds said: “It’s clear Britain needs more homes. But instead of trying to work with local communities to deliver homes people actually want, Labour are trying to railroad through unpopular developments.

“As their 1.5 million homes target becomes another broken promise and housebuilding collapses in cities like London, Labour have reached for another top-down policy that rides roughshod over local people. So much for their promise to empower communities.”