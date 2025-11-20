Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hero cops save driver from burning car seconds before it’s fully engulfed

Police smash their way into burning car and drag out driver
  • A heart-stopping video shows the moment police officers in New Jersey rescued an unconscious driver from a burning car.
  • Two Blue Mound police officers responded to a crash in Franklin, Somerset County, on October 29.
  • They smashed their way into the vehicle and pulled the driver to safety moments before the car was engulfed in flames.
  • The footage released by the force shows an officer pulling the driver through the window.
  • The police department stated that the outcome could have been "far more tragic" without the officers' "quick, decisive actions."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in