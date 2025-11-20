Police smash their way into burning car and drag out driver

Police officers smashed their way into a burning car and dragged out an unconscious driver moments before the vehicle was consumed by flames in New Jersey.

Two Blue Mound police officers responded to a crash that took place in Franklin, Somerset County, arriving at the scene within seconds on 29 October.

Video footage released by the force shows an officer pulling out the driver through the window to safety.

“Based on the severity of the fire and the rapid escalation, it is clear the outcome could have been far more tragic without the quick, decisive actions of our officers,” the force said.