Carriage horse deserts driver and causes chaos on streets of New York
- A carriage horse named Destiny bolted into busy Midtown Manhattan traffic on Thursday, 8 January, after being left unattended.
- The 25-year-old horse was reportedly startled by a fast-moving e-bike, causing it to run through multiple lanes of traffic.
- During the incident, the horse hit a taxi and damaged four to five vehicles, as confirmed by the New York Police Department.
- Fortunately, neither the horse nor any people sustained injuries, though an investigation into the matter remains open.
- Destiny has since returned to her duties in Central Park.