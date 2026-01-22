New Zealand landslide tears through campsite as rescuers rush to locate survivors
- Two landslides struck New Zealand on Thursday, 22 January, following a day of record-breaking rainfall.
- At least two people have been confirmed dead, and several others are reported missing.
- One landslide occurred at Mount Maunganui, with rubble impacting the Beachside Holiday Park.
- Another incident in Welcome Bay saw a house hit, from which two individuals escaped, but the bodies of two others were recovered.
- Emergency crews are continuing search efforts for the unaccounted individuals, with police indicating there is no sign of life among those still missing.