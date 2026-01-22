Shocking moment landslide tears down New Zealand’s Mount Maunganui

Two landslides have torn through New Zealand, leaving at least two people dead and several missing on Thursday (22 January).

Footage shows the moment rubble rushes down Mount Maunganui and hits Beachside Holiday Park, following a day of record-breaking rain that caused widespread damage.

Hours before, a landslide hit a house at Welcome Bay. Two people managed to escape, but the bodies of two others who were trapped inside were later recovered.

Emergency crews were deployed to try to free others believed to be trapped under rubble.

Police said the number of people unaccounted for was in the “single figures” and there is no sign of life.