UK airport begins £60m expansion plan

A plane leaving Newcastle Airport
A plane leaving Newcastle Airport (PA)
  • Newcastle Airport has commenced a £60 million, 15-year expansion plan designed to significantly boost its capacity and economic impact on the North East.
  • Ryanair, easyJet, and Jet2 are increasing their flight offerings from the airport, with easyJet reopening a three-aircraft base and launching 11 new routes from March 2026.
  • The plan aims to serve 9 million passengers annually by 2040, increase staff to 5,000, and add more than 20 new aircraft stands.
  • Infrastructure developments include a three-storey terminal extension and a review of long-standing ambitions to extend the runway.
  • The airport is committed to achieving net zero carbon status by 2035 through expanding its on-site solar farm and installing wind turbines, with public consultation on the masterplan ongoing.
