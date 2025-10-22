Ryanair, Jet2 and easyJet increase flights from Newcastle airport ahead of upgrade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair, easyJet and Jet2 will increase their flights from Newcastle airport after it announced a major 15-year improvement plan.

The northern hub is set to gain more routes to popular European destinations, including Jet2 offerings to Greek and Italian hotspots.

The airline will run weekly flights from Newcastle to Thessaloniki and Preveza, in Greece, between May and October next year.

EasyJet also announced it will be opening a three-aircraft Newcastle base from March 2026, expanding its domestic and international flights with 11 new routes.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has boosted its winter schedule after basing a third Boeing 737 at the airport and creating five new routes to city break favourites such as Brussels and Budapest.

The aviation hub announced a record-breaking summer holiday period this year, serving some 1.3 million passengers.

More than 4,200 flights departed the airport over the summer school holidays, with passenger numbers rising by five per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Newcastle airport was crowned the best in the world in the “under five million passengers” category at the World Routes Conference in Bahrain last year. Judges praised its operational excellence, route development, and strong relationships with airlines.

The airport’s £60m expansion plan is slated to add £1.9bn to the North East’s economy, serving nine million passengers by 2040.

It hopes to expand its 3,900-strong staff to 5,000 and add more than 20 new aircraft stands within the next 15 years.

This year, it will also begin working on a three-storey extension to its terminal, creating more space for restaurants and seating, as well as reconsidering long-standing ambitions to extend the runway.

As part of the plan, the airport will also adhere to its goal of net-zero carbon status by 2035 via expanding the on-site solar farm and installing wind turbines.

Consultations for this masterplan, including drop-in sessions and an online survey, are currently underway, with the deadline for sharing public feedback on 30 November.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle airport, said: “This masterplan sets out our bold and ambitious vision for 2040 and paves the way for the future of Newcastle airport and the North East region.

“Through significant investment in infrastructure, expanding our route network and progressing with our net zero ambitions, we are laying the foundations for sustainable growth, while enhancing our economic contribution to the region.”

