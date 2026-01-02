Gavin Newsom starts 2026 by trolling Trump and GOP lawmakers
- California Governor Gavin Newsom's office has intensified its social media strategy, using insults, memes and mockery to combat Republican messaging.
- The approach, which began earlier last year, targets figures such as President Donald Trump and other conservatives, often mimicking Trump's own all-caps social media style.
- On New Year's Day, Newsom's official X account specifically targeted President Donald Trump, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley, Libs of TikTok and MAGA podcaster Katie Miller.
- Examples include altering a photo of Rep. Kiley with a “I love Daddy Newsom” poster and debunking Katie Miller's claims about healthcare for undocumented immigrants.
- The governor's office shows no intention of slowing down this tactic, which aims to push back against conservative narratives and promote Democratic policies.