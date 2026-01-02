‘Daddy’ Gavin Newsom kicks off 2026 with savage trolling of Republicans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom kicked off 2026 by doing what he does best: trolling Republicans on social media.

On January 1, the Democrat’s official press office X account roasted President Donald Trump, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley, the popular conservative online account Libs of TikTok, and MAGA podcaster Katie Miller.

In response to Kiley, a California lawmaker who has opposed the governor’s high-speed railroad project, Newsom’s office altered a photo of Kiley appearing on the House floor with a poster which read: “I love Daddy Newsom.”

“And daddy loves you too, Kevin!” Newsom’s office wrote.

After The New York Post published an article claiming Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, wore expensive boots to his swearing-in ceremony, Newsom’s office replied with a photo of Trump in an ostentatious, gilded room.

Newsom’s office has used its social media account to troll Republicans as a way to combat Trump’s agenda ( REUTERS )

The latest hits indicate the governor’s office has no intention of slowing down its strategy of using social media to mock Republicans and combat Trump’s agenda.

Newsom’s office began using social media to push back on conservatives earlier this year, as Trump used his authority to consolidate more power in the presidency so he could implement his agenda more quickly, bypassing traditional checks and balances.

Taking a page from the president’s social media playbook, the governor’s office began posting boastful statements in all-caps, mimicking Trump’s style on Truth Social.

After the social media strategy drew attention from mainstream media outlets and other online influencers, Newsom’s office doubled down. For months, the governor’s personal account and official press office account have prioritized flooding social media with insults against Republicans, praise of Democratic policies or promotional content for Newsom.

New Year’s Day was no exception after Katie Miller, wife of White House official Stephen Miller, claimed California would be awarding undocumented immigrants access to free government-funded healthcare.

“FALSE! There is no such thing as “free” or “unlimited” health care for all undocumented immigrants in California,” Newsom’s office wrote to Katie Miller.

“FACT: Unlike you ghouls who want poor people to die on the streets, California has provided health care to extremely low-income people — citizens AND non-citizens — who qualified under the same income rules,” the governor’s office added.

The governor’s office also used the tactic Thursday after Libs of TikTok complained that NBC showed footage of two men kissing in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

“Live footage of affection Chaya has never experienced,” Newsom’s office wrote, referring to the Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik.

To maintain their recent pivot in hyping up Newsom, the account also made sure to post an old photo of the governor, posing for the camera while spinning a basketball on his finger and pretending to smoke a pipe of tobacco.

“Happy new year, patriots,” Newsom’s office wrote.