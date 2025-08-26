The Trump rant that turned Newsom into troll-in-chief: ‘What Democrats should have been doing to Trump for past nine years’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As wildfires swept through suburban Los Angeles in January, California Governor Gavin Newsom had to battle more than just the flames.

A torrent of misinformation spread online, and Newsom’s office quickly recognized that pushing back on that was an important part of tackling the crisis at a grave moment for the state.

Rather than ignoring misinformation, they sought to fight it head-on, whether on social media, in TV interviews and podcasts, or through other media. Their mission was to seize control of the narrative.

One person stoking the metaphorical fire of misinformation was none other than President Donald Trump, who at one point wrote on Truth Social: “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way.”

This was not true.

open image in gallery California Gov. Gavin Newsom has become ‘troll-in-chief,’ punching back at President Donald Trump and other MAGA figures ( Getty Images )

Newsom’s office wrote on X: “There is no such document as the water restoration declaration – that is pure fiction. The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need.”

This pushback, in its various forms, is the origin of Newsom’s current role as America’s leading internet troll. Not just countering misinformation emanating from the White House, but going on the attack and “bullying the bully” as Molly Jong-Fast describes it in Vanity Fair.

Newsom’s viral trolling of the president has even extended to merchandise that mocks the traditional MAGA movement aesthetic. An online store, “The Patriot Shop,” sells red hats emblazoned with “REAL PATRIOT” and a tank top with the words “TRUMP IS NOT HOT” in bold red type.

Last week, the president appeared wearing a red hat that said, “Trump was right about everything!” and told reporters, “I know Gavin very well. He’s an incompetent guy with a good line of bull***t.”

Newsom countered by selling his own red hat, which stated, “Newsom was right about everything!”

open image in gallery Newsom launched 'The Patriot Shop,' which mockingly offers MAGA-red hats and $100 Holy Bibles ( The Patriot Shop )

The governor’s trolling attacks come as he responds to Texas' plan to redraw its congressional voting districts, which would eliminate five Democratic seats in favor of Republican-leaning ones. Newsom is moving ahead with a measure to do the reverse in California.

In leading that fight, Newsom has very quickly become the most visible Democrat on the national stage, eclipsing leaders in the House and Senate and building a firm foundation with voters should his ambitions extend to the 2028 presidential race.

In national polling averages, he ranks alongside former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg as a possible Democratic nominee.

While Newsom’s trolling has generated headlines and captured the public’s attention, there is some dispute about whether it is an effective strategy for winning over voters. Is being Trumpier than Trump the way forward for Democrats?

Conservative lawyer and Trump foe George Conway said of Newsom’s media strategy to Jong-Fast: “This is basically what the Democrats should have been doing to Trump for the past nine years. Don’t get me wrong, I love it. But it’s a little late.”

Additionally, Democratic strategist Lis Smith said, “It’s unquestionably been effective trolling, but Democrats can’t just be the anti-Trump party. Voters know what we’re against—the challenge is showing them what we’re for.”

open image in gallery Punchy attacks on Trump have pushed Newsom to the forefront of the national stage in the Democratic Party. Is it time to Make America Gavin Again? ( Getty Images )

David Axelrod observed: “As you know, a lot of Democrats have been deeply frustrated by what they see as a weak and feckless response to Trump’s bellicosity and audacious power grabs. The redistricting battle has given Newsom a tangible platform — a way to do something — and he believes that the gleeful trolling will give some primal satisfaction to a base tired of Trump’s unremitting nastiness.

He adds: “But the question is, come ’28, will people be looking for an alternative to that or a guy who can match Trump cheeky post for cheeky post?”

The governor has also extended his trolling on X to other figures in the MAGA movement, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, correcting their statements and countering their attacks on his state.

If Newsom is claiming the mantle of the Democrat who can “fight fire with fire” and “punch back” against Trump, as he told Jong-Fast, he is also showing that he can do it on multiple fronts.

That may be seen as an attractive prospect by voters, who might decide that it’s time to “Make America Gavin Again” as one promotion for the governor’s online merchandise store proclaimed.