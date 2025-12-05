NHS launches legal action against cybercriminal group
- Barts Health NHS Trust is taking legal action against the cybercriminal group Cl0p after patient and staff data was stolen and uploaded to the dark web.
- The stolen information includes names, addresses, and invoice details of individuals liable for treatment or services, as well as former staff members.
- Cl0p exploited a loophole in the trust's automation software, provided by Oracle, which has since been corrected.
- The cyber attack took place in August, but the trust only discovered the breach in November when the files were posted online.
- Barts Health is collaborating with NHS England, the National Cyber Security Centre, and the Metropolitan Police to address the incident and minimise harm.