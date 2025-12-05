NHS taking legal action after patient and staff data stolen in cyber attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barts Health NHS Trust is taking legal action against a criminal group after patient and staff data held by the trust was stolen.

The group, known as Cl0p, stole files from the database containing invoices and uploaded them to the dark web.

The files included the names and addresses of several people who were liable to pay for treatment or services at a Barts Health hospital over several years.

In a statement online, the trust said: “We are taking urgent action and seeking a High Court order to ban the publication, use or sharing of this data by anyone.”

open image in gallery The data was stolen by Cl0P which targets major organisations around the world ( Getty )

Cl0p is a prolific cybercriminal organisation, which has become a major cybersecurity threat across the world.

The trust said that while the details taken did not allow direct access to accounts, criminals could use the data against that person to obtain sensitive information or make payments.

The criminal group found a loophole in the trust’s automation software, which Oracle, the company responsible, has since corrected.

The personal information of former staff members who still owe money for salary sacrifice or overpayment could also have been taken, the trust said.

Any patients who want to know what personal information is at risk have been advised to review their invoices after receiving treatment.

open image in gallery Some data from Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trusts may also have been compromised ( PA Archive )

The cyber attack took place in August, but the trust was unaware its data was at risk until November, when the files were posted on the dark web.

So far, no data has been published on the general internet.

The trust is working with NHS England, the National Cyber Security Centre, and the Metropolitan Police.

The database also contained files relating to accounting services provided to Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust since April 2024. The trust said it was working with them to minimise harm.

Barts Health hospitals include St Bartholomew’s Hospital, the Royal London Hospital, Mile End hospital, Whipps cross hospital, and Newham hospital.

“We are very sorry that this has happened and are taking steps with our suppliers to ensure that it could not happen again,” the trust said.