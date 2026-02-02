Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS doctors to continue strikes for another six months

Doctors strike outside Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary as five-day walkout begins
  • Resident doctors in England, represented by the British Medical Association (BMA), have voted to continue industrial action for another six months.
  • The ballot showed 93 per cent of doctors in favour of extending strikes, with an overall turnout of 53 per cent.
  • This decision prolongs the ongoing dispute with the government regarding pay and working conditions.
  • Dr Jack Fletcher, chairman of the BMA’s resident doctors committee, indicated that a deal is still possible if both sides show goodwill.
  • The BMA is advocating for a substantial pay increase to restore the real-terms value of doctors' salaries, which they argue has diminished since 2008.
