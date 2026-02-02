Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Resident doctors in England from the British Medical Association have voted to continue industrial action for another six months as part of their ongoing row over pay and jobs.

Some 93 per cent of doctors voted in favour of continuing industrial action in a new ballot. But the turn out was just 53 per cent.

“An overwhelming 93.4 per cent of resident doctors in England have voted for further strike action, giving a clear mandate to continue pressuring the Government on jobs and pay in 2026. The overall turnout was 52.54 per cent. Stay tuned for updates on our next steps,” The BMA wrote in a post on X.

Dr Jack Fletcher, chairman of the BMA’s resident doctors committee, said: “None of this needs to mean more strikes.

“In recent weeks the Government has shown an improved approach in tone compared with the name-calling we saw late last year.

“A deal is there to be done: a new jobs package and an offer raising pay fairly over several years can be worked out through good will on both sides, in the interests of patients, staff and the whole NHS.”

An average of 19,120 resident doctors were on strike each day between 17 and 22 December - slightly higher than the 17,236 average in the last set of November strikes.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...