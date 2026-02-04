Nicki Minaj recreates viral TikTok dance at Trump Accounts summit
- Nicki Minaj and Scott Bessent have teamed up for a viral TikTok trend to promote new investment accounts for children, known as Trump accounts.
- The rapper and the Treasury Secretary lip-synced to a musical mash-up of Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap” and 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” during the Trump Accounts summit.
- The video was shared on the official account for the initiative, which is scheduled to launch this summer.
- An end card in the clip states that “Trump Accounts jumpstart the American dream.”
- The pilot programme aims to deposit $1,000 into tax-advantaged accounts for children born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028.
