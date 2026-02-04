Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nicki Minaj recreates viral TikTok dance at Trump Accounts summit

Nicki Minaj's foul-mouthed rap while dancing with Scott Bessent
  • Nicki Minaj and Scott Bessent have teamed up for a viral TikTok trend to promote new investment accounts for children, known as Trump accounts.
  • The rapper and the Treasury Secretary lip-synced to a musical mash-up of Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap” and 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” during the Trump Accounts summit.
  • The video was shared on the official account for the initiative, which is scheduled to launch this summer.
  • An end card in the clip states that “Trump Accounts jumpstart the American dream.”
  • The pilot programme aims to deposit $1,000 into tax-advantaged accounts for children born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028.
