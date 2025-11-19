Why Nicki Minaj thanked Trump during UN speech
- Rapper Nicki Minaj publicly backed President Donald Trump's allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria at a U.S.-organized United Nations event
- Minaj said she intends to highlight “the deadly threat” and thanked Trump for his leadership in calling for urgent action to defend Christians and combat extremism in Nigeria.
- Experts and local residents, however, offer a nuanced perspective, noting that widespread violence in Nigeria affects all citizens indiscriminately, not just Christians.
- U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz introduced Minaj as a “witness” to spotlight Nigeria's “persecuted church” to her millions of social media followers.
- Minaj vowed to continue speaking out against injustice for anyone persecuted for their beliefs globally, emphasizing that protecting Christians is about uniting people.